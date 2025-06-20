Santa Maria Police Council Holds Annual Fundraiser to help support Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Council (SMPC) is holding its annual golf tournament and comedy night all day Friday at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Now in its 16th year, the popular event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit organization, which provides financial support to the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD).

Since it was first created in 2007, the Police Council has raised more than $2 million, which has supplied the department with valuable equipment and training.

According to the Police Council, some of the equipment that has been purchased through its fundraising efforts includes, Bearcat armored vehicles, airsoft training weapons, crime lab equipment, gem cart batteries and upgrades, hobble restraints, K-9 units, K-9 training, K-9 training bite suits, badge patches for the SMPD explorer program, state-of-the-art property and evidence management system, SWAT simulation/specialized training weapons, tasers for every officer and night vision training.

For more information about the Santa Maria Police Council, click here for the SMPC website.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

