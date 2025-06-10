Family of Deceased UCSB Student Continues Seeking Community Help for Information

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The family of Elizabeth Hamel is once again reaching out to the public for their assistance in figuring out what exactly happened to the UC Santa Barbara freshman back in February.

On the night of Feb. 14th around 10:26pm, 18-year-old Elizabeth Hamel was found with major head injuries outside San Rafael Hall, an area of UCSB's main campus adjacent to Isla Vista. It was believed she had fallen several stories from a breezeway balcony, Hamel died six days later from her injuries.

Months passed with little progress in the investigation and little known to the public.

In April, Elizabeth's father, Alain Hamel, and his attorney and private investigator held a press conference right outside San Rafael Hall where Elizabeth was found.

There they released a previously-edited photo of a young man, believed to be the last person seen with Elizabeth the night of her fall. It sparked a community-wide effort to help identify the individual.

“If you recognize the individual in the photos or saw anything that night that might be relevant—no matter how small—please come forward. Your information may be key to helping us understand what happened to Liz.”

The press conference resulted in a slight break in the case the following day after UC Santa Barbara police announced they had questioned a person of interest as part of their investigation.

Alain Hamel confirmed with your News Channel that the young man police interviewed is the same individual seen in the photos released by the family’s attorney.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the man in the photo was identified as a resident of Palos Verdes, California.

The academic year at UC Santa Barbara officially ends June 12th, and Elizabeth's family is reaching out the Isla Vista community or anyone who may have information about her death.

They are still seeking answers to many questions including:

· Did anyone hear or see anything between 10 p.m. and 10:21 p.m. Feb. 14, particularly near the San Rafael dorm or Lao Wang’s in Isla Vista?

· Does anyone know the man from Palos Verdes, California, who was last seen with Liz, or know why he did not call 911 or come forward after she fell?

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claytor Investigations by phone or text at 805-335-3851 or email at claytor.investigations@gmail.com. All tips can remain anonymous.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

