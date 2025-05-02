Father of Elizabeth Hamel Thanks Community After Police Interview Person of Interest in UCSB Death

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The investigation in the mysterious death of Elizabeth Hamel – the UC Santa Barbara student who died from her injuries after falling from an on-campus residence hall back in February, has now pick up speed thanks to the community's help.

Her death left family and friends with unanswered questions about what exactly happened to the UCSB freshmen the night of February 14th. After spending the evening out with friends local restaurant, witnesses say Hamel was last seen with unknown man. Lack of surveillance footage and evidence put the investigation at a standstill, and her family has worked with UCPD to searched for answers since then.

On April 30th, Elizabeth's father, Alain Hamel, along with their attorneys and private investigator held a press conference outside of San Rafael Hall, just a few steps from where Elizabeth was found. They asked the public for help and revealed a photo of the young man last seen with Elizabeth the night she fell.

They pleaded with the man or anyone with information to come forward.

"We're calling upon our greatest resource, the UCSB community, to help identify this person," Alain Hamel said at Wednesday's press conference. "If you recognize the individual in the photos, or if you saw anything that night that may be relevant – no matter how small – please come forward. Your information may be key to helping us understand what happened to Liz.

A just a little more than 24 hours later, a UCSB spokesperson released this statement from UCPD:

"An individual who was identified in relation to the incident at our residence hall has been located and interviewed. The investigation is still ongoing, and we cannot discuss any additional details at this time. UCPD is keeping the family informed and is working closely with the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office."

Alain Hamel confirmed with your News Channel on Thursday night that the young man police interviewed is the same individual seen in the photos released by the family’s attorney. He did not disclose anymore details.

In a personal message with your News Channel Alain Hamel shared his gratitude towards the community, saying they helped revive the investigation.

"The community just unblocked them as far as we know, like we're not on the inside, of course, but it seems that way. It was so quick and the calls were so supportive, of course," Hamel says. "We had a private investigator that would work through the calls and you know, the data was so good from the community.

"Santa Barbara did everything right. You couldn't t have done better. And I'm just so appreciative. Thank you."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with Elizabeth Hamel's medical medical and funeral expenses.

As the investigation continues, Alain Hamel remembers his daughter as a life cut too short.

"She was a joy to have as a child. She made those 18 years we had with her spectacular, and we loved every moment of it. And um, you know, we just wish she had more time, that's all, just wish she had more time."