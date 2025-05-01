Trump’s First 100 Days: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects more food insecurity

GOLETA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County anticipates having a big impact on food insecurity in the county including proposed cuts to the SNAP (CalFresh) program.

The foodbank team believes this will push a greater number of neighbors into food insecurity.

Currently 55,000 county residents are enrolled in SNAP.

The organization reported the total annual loss for the foodbank is 1,511,691 pounds of food, which is about $2,630,342.

Hear more from Juan Osorio of Osorio Family Farms at the Farm Cart Foundation cooperative organic farm in Carpinteria about how these updates are affecting his business.

From the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County: