Ambassador of Mexico & Mexican consulate of Oxnard leads community forum in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Published 2:53 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The public is invited to a community forum hosted by Casa de la Raza in Santa Barbara on Wednesday evening.

The Ambassador of Mexico with the Mexican consulate of Oxnard will be leading the forum.

Ambassador Ricardo Santana Belázquez is visiting with business owners on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Then at 6 p.m., he will speak on informing locals about what the country is doing to support the community.

The Mexican consulate plans to provide information for migrant communities, in response to ICE raids.

"What I see is don't leave things to the last day … you have to be prepared … you have to stay cool … you have to obey the law … and you have the right to keep silence," said Santana Velazquez.

The community forum is held at Casa de la Raza building 601 East Montecito street on Wednesday at 6pm.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

