Flo Rida to perfom at 2025 Mid-State Fair this July

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced that Flo Rida will perform as part of this year's festivities in July.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The California Mid-State Fair is excited to announce that global hiphop sensation Flo Rida will perform on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 7:30 PM. An opening act will be announced at a later time. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

Tickets for this show will go on sale Friday, February 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM on the Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The ticket prices are $50, $65, and $90. New this year: The California Mid-State Fair has partnered with Ticketmaster! Fans can now use their Ticketmaster accounts to purchase tickets. Visit www.MidStateFair.com, click “Buy Tickets,” and you will be directed to the purchasing page!

Ticket Tips: Arrive 10 minutes early and complete these steps before the sale begins:

Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase later.

Check that your payment info is current for a seamless checkout.

Event details can vary. Check for ticket limits before the sale by tapping More Info next to the

event name.

Flo Rida has dominated the global music scene with anthems such as "Low," "Right Round," "Whistle," "Good Feeling," "Wild Ones," "Sugar," and "My House." Known for his high-energy performances, infectious beats, and ability to get the crowd on their feet, Flo Rida promises an unforgettable night of music and excitement. With three #1 hits and eleven Top 10 singles, his career continues to thrive, making him one of the most recognizable names in hip-hop and pop music.



The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27, with this year’s theme “Off To

The Races!” Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for updates.