Non-profit ShelterBox and its President Kerri Murray honored at Buckingham Palace

LONDON – Local non-profit, ShelterBox, was celebrated at a reception held in Buckingham Palace along with several other humanitarian organizations including Christian Aid, Islamic Relief, and International Health Partners.

There ShelterBox USA President, Sherri Murray won over the hearts of King Charles and Queen Camilla with her unique party favor – a stainless steel pot.

King Charles joked, “’Is that the till?,'' referring to a receptacle for cash donations. Rather, the pot symbolizes a key part of cookware sets ShelterBox delivers to displaced people around the world.

“We both laughed, and I shared how important a simple cooking set can be for a displaced family,” said Murray. “To be able to prepare and share a hot meal when you have lost everything helps to restore a sense of routine and normalcy for a family.”

The King and Queen of England have been longtime supporters of ShelterBox since 2006 after an official visit to Pakistan after the Kashmiri earthquake. The King and Queen witnessed first hand ShelterBox's work supporting families who had lost their homes in the tragedy.

ShelterBox is rated 100% on Charity Navigator and was twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for its work in the world’s worst disaster zones.

Queen Camilla became a patron of ShelterBox and still is, after a major review of more than 1,000 charities.

Murray said, “the King remarked at how practical and important the ShelterBox aid package is, which is why his wife is so fond of our work. I responded, ‘We love your wife,' to which the King replied, ‘And so do I.’”'