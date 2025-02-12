Skip to Content
Bella Vista affordable Housing Construction begins in Santa Barbara 

Bella Vista Housing Development
Published 11:44 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Construction is underway for a new affordable housing project in Santa Barbara.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) is excited about the construction of the Bella Vista affordable housing project. 

According to the housing authority, there are currently over 7000 households on the housing authority’s waitlist.

The Bella Vista development is located at 200 N. La Cumbre Rd in Santa Barbara. The 48-unit development will provide much-needed affordable housing for families with low and very low incomes. The project will feature a two and three-story building, with 48 apartments constructed on top of a podium. 

The development will also include a semi-subterranean garage with 58 parking spaces for the tenants and a 10 space surface parking lot for the guests accessed off Via Lucero.

Housing authority says One of the best way to lift people out of poverty is to provide affordable housing.

Construction is expected to be complete in September of 2026.

