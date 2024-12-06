Holiday Cheer fills the Central Coast; Events happening this weekend

If you're looking for something to get you in the holiday spirit, the choices are endless. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Santa Barbara Holiday Parade of Lights ~ Sunday, December 8th at the Santa Barbara Harbor

Visit the Santa Barbara Waterfront for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights. Starting at 3pm, there will a Winter Wonderland on the city pier, dressed up paddlers and kayakers will loop around the wharf, followed by a tree light ceremony! The light up boat show will start at 5:30 pm. Learn more here.

Goleta Holiday Parade ~ Saturday, December 7th in Old Town Goleta (Hollister Avenue to Kinman Ave)

This year's Holiday Parade will light up Old Town Goleta with musical performances, festive floats, and lots of holiday cheer. The parade is set to take off at 6pm. Learn more here.

Downtown Santa Barbara Christmas Tree Lighting ~ Friday, December 6th at the Arlington Theatre

Bring the family and friends to join the community at Santa Barbara's annual downtown tree lighting from 5pm - 7pm. There will be lots of activities for the kiddos and even an opprotunity to meet Santa! Learn more here.

Coast Village Road Tree Lighting ~ Saturday, December 7th at Coast Village Road in Montecito

The beautiful Coast Village Road is getting in the holiday spirit with their own Christmas celebration. Enjoy hot chocolate, Christmas carolers, and lighting of the tree from 4pm - 6pm. Learn more here.

Zoolights ~ November 13 – January 12th at the Santa Barbara Zoo

The whole family is invited to enjoy a brilliant lantern display of wildlife and the holiday season. Thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns light up the night with more than 50,000 LED lights. Learn more here.

'Let it Snow' at Paso Nuevo ~ Every weekend until December 22nd at the Paso Nuevo Center Court

Snow is on the forecast every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Paso Nuevo this December! Catch the snow nightly at 6pm and 7pm. Learn more here.

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department Santa Run ~ Saturday, December 7th in Summerland

Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters will go around neighborhoods this weekend collecting presents! They'll be collecting toys and donations from 5pm-7:30pm and end the night with a fire station pizza party! Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Santa Maria Parade of Lights ~ Saturday, December 7th at South Broadway in Santa Maria

Four local Rotary Clubs are hosting this year's Parade of Lights in Santa Maria! Over 100 participants are set to participate with more than 100 light displays, marching bands, floats, and more starting 5:20pm. Learn more here.

Solvang Julefest Parade ~ Saturday, December 7th in Downtown Solvang

It's Christmas year-round in Solvang, and this weekend is their annual Julefest Parade. The parade brings together over 400 participants from more than 40 groups. They fill the streets at 11am with vibrant dancers, holiday-themed floats, regal horses, marching bands, and more. Learn more here.

Solvang Tree Lighting Ceremony ~ Friday, December 6th in Solvang Park

Solvang's Tree Lighting is a special tradition that set to feature ballerinas, live performances, and lighting of the Solvang Christmas Tree. Learn more here.

Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Parade ~ Friday, December 6th at Pine Ave. & H St.

Lompoc's Christmas Parade will begin promptly at 6pm this year, followed by a tree lighting ceremony, hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit with Santa Claus at Centennial Park. Learn more here.

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden Holiday Lights Festival ~ Every weekend until December 22nd

Visitors of all ages are invited to a night of festive lights at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden. For the next couple weekends, visit a maze of lights, live reindeer, and falling snow from 5pm - 8:30pm. Learn more here.

Buellton Winterfest ~ Sunday, December 8th at the Buellton Recreation Center

Winterfest is an all-day event in Buellton! Join Santa for breakfast before enjoying tons of snow, vendors, music, and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 7pm. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade ~ Friday, December 6th at Higuera St. in Downtown San Luis Obispo

Downtown San Luis Obispo will transformed into a festive wonderland during their annual Holiday Parade at 7pm. This year's theme, 'Winter Wonderland,' will draw inspirations from enchanted forests, swirly trees, and sparkly snowscapes. Learn more here.

Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade ~ Saturday, December 7th in Downtown Paso Robles

Paso Robles' Christmas Parade looks like a jolly good time, and will light up all of Downtown with Christmas cheer. Come out to enjoy the parade, where Santa is set to make an appearance. Learn more here.

Holiday Harmony ~ Friday, December 6th at the Pismo Beach Pier

Celebrate a true California Christmas with Holiday Harmony by the sea from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Pismo Beach is hosting fun activities like cookie decorating, bounce houses, and a tree lighting celebration at the end of the pier. Learn more here.

Morro Bay Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration ~ Friday, December 6th at City Park in Morro Bay

The tree lighting at Morro Bay City Park will kick off 5pm. A full afternoon of activities is scheduled right before that at 3:30pm. Learn more here.

Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas ~ Sunday, December 8th at E. Tefft St. & S. Thompson R.

Nipomo's Christmas festival from 2pm - 8pm is well remembered for its Christmas charm that features a Christmas parade, a tree lighting ceremony, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Winter Wonderland bounce house area, and the new "Winter Wonderland Food Court." Learn more here.

Light up the Downtown ~ Friday, December 6th in the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero

Come out to shop and stroll through downtown Atascadero! Shops will be open late and live entertainment, hay rides, and more await visitors starting at 5:30pm. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Oxnard Christmas Parade ~ Saturday, December 7th in Downtown Oxnard

Marching bands, horses, and floats will march down Downtown Oxnard in this year's parade. Starting at 10am, visitors are invited to join the community in some Christmas celebrations. Learn more here.

Camarillo Old Town Glow ~ Friday, December 6th at Old Town Café in Camarillo

Take a festive stroll down Old Town Camarillo and enjoy some holiday drinks from local businesses, beautiful town decorations, and a ugly sweater contest! Learn more here.

Santa-to-the Sea ~ Sunday, December 8th in various locations in Oxnard

There are many ways to participate in this year's Santa-to-the Sea. The organization is hosting a half marathon, quarter marathon, 5k, and much more to give back to those in need. Learn more here.

Ventura Winter Wine Walk & Holiday Street Fair ~ Saturday, December 7th in Downtown Ventura

The Wine Walk is something for the older kids. Sip, sing, and shop your way through Downtown Ventura as Main St. turns into a Winter Wonderland! Learn more here.

Oxnard Tamale Festival ~ Saturday, December 7th at Plaza Park in Oxnard

Enjoy some comfort food this holiday season at this year's tamale festival! This fun event will feature nearly 30 food vendors from around the coast from 9am - 6pm. Learn more here.