Santa Maria Parade of Lights is back for another year of Holiday Fun

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – And just like the holidays are here, and so are the festivities! The 29th Santa Maria Parade of Lights is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 8th at 5:20pm. Participants will make their entrance down Broadway in Santa Maria with their festive-themed cars, floats, marching bands, and so much more.

Hosted by the three Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and the Rotary Club of Nipomo, the parade is expected to have about 2,500 participants from the community; including volunteers, city and law enforcement personnel, sponsors, and students.

All 103 entries will compete for cash prizes totaling $4,500. First place prizes are $350 and second place prizes are $150 will be given out in each of the following seven categories:

Best use of lights – Commercial Best use of lights – Religious Best use of lights – Youth Non-Profit Best use of lights – Non-Youth, Non-Profit Best use of lights – Other Best band Best marching group

News Channel's Scott Hennessee, Mackenzie Lake, and Evan Vega will be reporting LIVE from the parade where thousands are expected to come to out and have some holiday fun.

Your News Channel will be live streaming the parade starting at 5:20pm here at keyt.com.