ZooLights Return to the Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Zoo is lit up merry and bright for their annual holiday ZooLights tradition.

The whole family is invited to enjoy a brilliant lantern display of wildlife and the holiday season. Thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns light up the night with more than 50,000 LED lights. Brand new displays of butterflies, dinosaurs, birds, and much more await visitors this year.

Visitors can expect larger-than-life animal and nature scenes from around the world. ZooLights features a tropical habitat showcase and an extinct animal exhibit featuring dinosaurs. Areas are immersive and interactive for guests to walk through.

ZooLights is open from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on specific days until January 12th. Tickets start at $23 for adults and $21 for children ages 2-12. For specific pricing and to reserve a spot you can visit the Zoo's website.

Tonight Dave Alley will be LIVE at the Santa Barbara Zoo to give us a closer look at the festive light display on your News Channel.