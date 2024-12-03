Thousands of dollars in gifts are around the Carpinteria Lions Festival of Trees

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Carpinteria Lion's Club has opened the doors for the 2024 Festival of Trees with thousands of dollars in gifts available.

It is in the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Art Center in downtown.

Each tree has gifts and certificates with different values, some as high as $8,000.

Tickets are $1 each. The buyer puts them in a tub in front of their favorite tree, and on December 15th when the event ends at 12:30, one winner will be picked for each tree.

They win the tree and eveything underneath it.

Lion's Club Past President, Robert Shroll said, "It is a lot of fun, we have been dong it for 15 years. It is as simple as a dollar. People usually want to spend more, they want to give back more to the community."

He said you can buy multiple tickets and put them all in one tub, "or you can spread it around the room. There are three full rooms full of trees. It's a full experience."

Shroll said some people couldn't wait to come in and see this year's trees. "Everybody has that level of excitement," said Shroll.

The Festival of Trees will also have special days and nights with entertainment.

The funds raised will help ten organizations including the Carpinteria Children's Project, Carpinteria Boosters, Carpinteria Community Association, South Coast Firefighters, SB Therapy Dogs, and The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Art Center.

For more information go to: Carpinteria Lions Club