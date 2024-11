MONTECITO, Calif. – The Montecito Water District is hosting a food and toy drive until Dec. 18.

The MWD office is open from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and donations can be made during these times.

Questions on this community effort can be directed to the MWD via email or phone.