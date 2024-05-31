Santa Maria Elks Rodeo: Livestock and entertainment provider Reno Rosser to be honored for his contributions to annual event

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Elks will hold a special ceremony on Saturday night during the Elks Rodeo to honor Reno Rosser, who plays an integral role in helping put on the annual rodeo each year.

Rosser is the general manager of Flying U Rodeo, which has provided livestock and entertainment to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo for more than 60 years.

"It means a lot," said Rosser. "It means a lot to be honored here in Santa Maria because this rodeo is just more than just a rodeo to us. It's a family. This isn't a job. This is part of our family."

Rosser is the son of the legendary Cotton Rosser, a Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer, who died in 2022 at the age of 93.

Cotton Rosser, a Cal Poly graduate, was instrumental in helping elevate the Elks Rodeo to its status it has achieved today. His ability to thrill and entertain rodeo audiences through the decades earned him moniker "King of the Cowboys."

Reno Rosser has taken the reigns and carried on the family tradition of providing world-class livestock and entertainment acts to the Elks Rodeo and dozens of others across the country.

"This rodeo meant a lot to my father," said Rosser. "I think he was the parade grand marshal two different times. Clarence Minetti was a dear, dear, dear friend of my father's, and those two together back in the days when it was at the fairgrounds, I mean, threw one hell of a rodeo, and it means a lot because this rodeo meant a lot to my dad."

For more information about the 81st Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, click here for the Elks Recreation website.