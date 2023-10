SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Members of the Jewish Community got together to pray and mourn in Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

Rabbi Daniel Brenner, Rabbi Steve Cohen and Cantor Mark Childs led participants from Santa Barbara and Ventura County in prayer and songs for both Jews and Palestinians.

Congregation B'nai B'rith sponsored the service.

Cyndi Silverman, the Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, participated, too.