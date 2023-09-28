Arroyo Grande elementary school creates care packages for childhood cancer patients

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Harloe Elementary School in Arroyo Grande is observing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by creating care packages that will soon be donated to young patients who are battling the disease.

During the month, the school has collected donations from the community to help fill the care packages, which include toys, games, art supplies, books and clothing and other small items.

The month-long project culminates today with a school-wide rally where students and staff will gather to recognize the importance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Many of the students and staff on campus are wearing gold clothing today, in honor of the official color that symbolizes pediatric cancer.