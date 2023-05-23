Public works Meet and Greet demonstrates all that’s done for Santa Barbara roads, bikeways, trees, water systems and more

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual open house "Meet and Greet" for the public to meet the Santa Barbara City Public Works department, see its equipment and talk to the crews is taking place in De La Guerra Plaza.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open to the public.

The says in a news release:

During National Public Works Week, the City will host a public Meet and Greet in De La Guerra Plaza on Tuesday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. School children, the media, and community members are invited to see some of the big equipment and people behind the services of City Public Works.

Visitors will be able to “Touch a Truck” with the large Public Works vehicles that will be on display, ride the BCycle bikes, enjoy water and sandbag demonstrations, and get a behind-the-scenes look at Public Works gear. Representatives from the Department will be onsite and available to answer questions regarding Public Works services and job opportunities.

Every year, the American Public Works Association celebrates National Public Works Week in recognition of Public Works professionals who keep communities strong by providing services in transportation, water, fleet vehicles, public buildings, emergency management, engineering and more. This year’s theme is “Connecting the World Through Public Works,” honoring the Public Works professionals who connect us all through infrastructure and service, enhancing the quality of life for their communities.

The City Public Works Department consists of over 300 employees who maintain and service: