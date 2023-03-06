Skip to Content
Santa Maria looking to further enhance public art displays in the city

Santa Maria Public Art
Dave Alley/KEYT
Valley of Light Sculpture at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria is looking to further enhance public art displays in the city through a proposed partnership with a local non-profit organization.

On Tuesday, Santa Maria City Council will vote to approve a resolution that will designate People for Leisure and Youth Inc. (PLAY) as the official oversight committee for the city's Public Art Master Plan.

Approved by Santa Maria City Council in 2019, the Public Art Master Plan is an official framework that shapes the city's guidance and principles to establish artwork within Santa Maria.

According to a city staff report, a partnership with PLAY will provide additional funding opportunities for public art projects through grants, donations and gifts, as well as create a more stable subsidy basis.

