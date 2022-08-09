Artists help brush up the Santa Barbara County Courthouse arch repair fundraiser with a 50/50 sale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Grand Arch at the landmark Santa Barbara County Courthouse entrance is in need of conservation work, and artists are selling their works to help finish the fundraising

An online art sale is benefiting the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

The non-profit says, any artwork that is sold will be split 50/50 with 50% to the artist and 50% to the Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

Over the years, the foundation says "the magnificent Santa Barbara Courthouse is deteriorating from age, environment, and public use. The County of Santa Barbara is responsible for the general maintenance of the Courthouse but does not have the artistic resources or funds to authentically restore this magnificent structure. The role of the Courthouse Legacy Foundation is to find the funding and expertise to implement conservation activities at the Courthouse that the County cannot pursue."The sale will be courthouse paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel and acrylic as well as photographs of the exterior and interior of the beloved building.

Artists participating in the Art Sale include: Kris Buck, Chris Chapman James Chen, Rick Delanty, Camille Dellar, Marco Diazl, Ellie Freudenstein, Rick Garcia, Tammy Guerin, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Tom Henderson, Annie Hoffman, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Irene Kovalik, Bill Mahan, Craig Nelson, Ken Pfeiffer, Richard Schloss, Ann Shelton Beth, Garrett Spiers, Fred Sweeney, Terri Tabor, Thomas Van Stein and Ralph Waterhouse.

All paintings are original and hand-painted by California artists.

A private wine reception to honor and meet the artists and for buyers to pick up their artwork will be held at the Courthouse following the exhibition and sale.

The Courthouse Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to the conservation, preservation, restoration, enhancement, and educational legacy of the Santa Barbara Courthouse. For more information go to: www.sbclf.org