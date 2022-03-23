Popular Santa Maria skate park removed for renovations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The skate park at Fletcher Park in Santa Maria has been removed for upcoming renovations.

Visitors to the popular recreation area located near the busy Crossroads Center will find an empty concrete pad, as well as the surrounding fencing removed.

According to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the skateboarding equipment, such as the ramps and rails have been taken off site for inspection.

Plans are in the works to renovate the facility, including potentially a new ramp configuration, resurfacing, restrooms and fencing.

The estimated time for completion is sometime this summer.

While there are a pair of banners in other areas of the three-acre park that announce the closure for renovations, there is no signage in the immediate area of the skate park, leading some people to wonder what is happening to the skating area.

The adjacent basketball court, as well as other recreational amenities at Fletcher Park, including the playground equipment, barbecue pit and picnic seating area all remain open.