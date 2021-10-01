Deckers in Goleta makes bouquets for SB County residents in need through Dream Foundation

Community

GOLETA, Calif. - Goleta footwear company Deckers Brands officially launched its third Art of Kindness this week.

Art of Kindness is described as a week-long volunteering event for employees around the globe.

“Art of Kindness is a week to take a step back and recognize how we can positively impact our local communities around the world,” said Michelle Apodaca, Director for Deckers Gives. "It’s important to appreciate our accomplishments and support our neighbors."

On Friday, some staff in Goleta created upwards of 175 bouquets for delivery through the Dream Foundation's Flower Empower Program.

This volunteer-driven program delivers floral bouquets, fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates and cards to anyone in Santa Barbara County who is in need of comfort or cheer at cancer centers, hospices and homes.

Deckers Brands has been a proud supporter of the Dream Foundation for over 10 years.

Deckers’ employee Barbara Allcock has been volunteering for Dream Foundation for 15 years and ensures the opportunity to continue supporting the Flower Empower program comes to Deckers.

“When we deliver flowers, just the look on their face, just the joy that those bouquets bring to those people that we deliver to, I think it really lifts their spirits,” said Allcock.

"These bouquets are absolutely stunning. Many of them would have been destined to have been thrown away, we reimbursed them with the help of our volunteers,” said Dream Foundation CEO Kisa Heyer.

On Saturday, all of the beautiful bouquets made at Deckers will be hand-delivered throughout the county.

To refer a flower recipient in the Santa Barbara area, you can contact Dream Foundation by email at flowerempower@dreamfoundation.org or by phone at 805-564-2131.

Flower recipients can be anyone within the Santa Barbara area in need of cheer whether they lost a loved one, are recovering from surgery, have received a devastating diagnosis, are having a first or last chemo treatment or are in the hospital or a rehabilitation facility.

For more information about the Dream Foundation, visit www.dreamfoundation.org.