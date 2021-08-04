Buellton residents react to potential In-N-Out project at closed movie theatre location

Community

BUELLTON, Calif. – A third In-N-Out location in Santa Barbara County could open, in Buellton.

The Planning Commission plans to discuss it Thursday during the meeting.

Some residents in Buellton are thrilled for this potential project.

“I am pretty excited for it actually,” said resident Miranda Figuera.

Some prefer the movie theatre.

“The loss of the movie theatre is going to be a big hit for our community.” said resident Lisa Melby. “I think it would’ve been great if we could’ve preserved that.”

The project will purpose to tear down the movie theatre, and in its place would come a new one-story building with an outdoor dining area.

“I am not against the idea,” said resident Viviana Figueroa. “I think an In-N-Out here would be great. I feel like a lot of people would think it would be a good idea since we don’t have lots of fast food chain restaurants here.”

The idea has not formally been submitted yet.

The agenda said the developer is seeking initial input and direction from the planning commission, before the plans are drawn and an application is submitted.

The planning commission meeting begins Thursday.

To view the agenda, click here.