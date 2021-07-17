Goleta Union School District provides free organic food to families in need

Community

GOLETA, Calif. - The Goleta Union School District is providing families with free food throughout the summer months this year through the USDA's summer food service program.

Each week on Wednesdays, volunteers bring organic farm boxes to a long line of cars.

The school district partnered with Farm Cart Organics to fill these boxes with fresh and seasonal produce as well as bread and eggs.

On average, the district is helping feed over 600 families. Anyone with children under the age of 18 is eligible for the free groceries.

"As our families recover from the pandemic, I really believe this program is fighting food inequities and fighting food injustice,” said Kim Leung, GUSD Director of Food Services.

The six-week program will conclude at the end of July.

Those interested in participating can visit the school district's central office at 401 N. Fairview Ave each Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's Picnic in the Park and Santa Barbara Unified School District's summer meal programs are also summer food service sites. The district said residents can only opt in for one of these programs so those attending the Goleta organic grocery program agree not to participate in the other programs.