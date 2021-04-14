San Luis Obispo prepares for annual Grilled Cheese Festival

Community

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Annual SLO Grilled Cheese Festival is starting to recruit restaurants to compete in the fundraiser.

The goal this year is to support local businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic.

Restaurants who already have a great grilled cheese on their menu or who are willing to add a twist to the sandwich are encouraged to join.

During the festival, people will be allowed to vote for their favorite grilled cheese and share their experience on social media using #SLOGrilledCheeseFest.

Each week Restorative Partners will choose a raffle winner from those who share on social media and vote.

The annual event is a fundraiser to benefit Restorative Partners, a non-profit group that benefits people in the community that have been impacted by crime through healing services and relationships.

The festival starts on May 1st and runs until June 30.

For more information on the event, visit SLOGrilledCheese.com.