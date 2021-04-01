Demonstrators march in downtown SLO to protest rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

Community

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Demonstrators gathered in Downtown San Luis Obispo to protest anti-Asian hate crimes and racism Thursday night.

The event started around 4 p.m. at Mitchell Park.

Members of the local Asian community, Kaela Lee and Mia Shin, organized the event called "STOP AAPI HATE." AAPI stands for the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

Several other racially focused organizations will be in attendance.

