San Luis Obispo County Fire Chief announces retirement

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Chief Scott Jalbert with CAL FIRE's San Luis Obispo Unit announced he will be retiring this month, effective Dec. 12.

Chief Jalbert has led CAL FIRE’s San Luis Obispo Unit since April 1, 2016 as is known for his prudent oversight, dedicated leadership and commitment to the citizens.

Chief Jalbert joined CAL FIRE in June of 1987 in the San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit as a Seasonal Firefighter. Over his 33-year career, he climbed through the ranks as Fire Fighter II, Fire Apparatus Engineer, Fire Captain, Training Officer, Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief, Deputy Chief and finally Unit Chief.

“It has been an amazing 33-year career that has taken me all over the state, and I will truly miss doing what we do. I have absolutely loved serving here in San Luis Obispo for the last five years; I can’t think of a better place to call home,” said Chief Scott Jalbert.

Over the course of his career, Chief Jalbert has worked with different agencies on complex large-scale emergency situations such as Incident Commander for the Chimney Fire, Alamo Fire, Avila Fire and the San Bruno Gas Line Explosion. He also served as an Agency Administrator on the Thomas Fire, Woolsey Fire, Sherpa Fire and the Santa Barbara Mud-Slide; Area Commander for the August Complex and the Rocky Mountain Area Command in Colorado, as well as Operations Section Chief for several other large scale events.

Chief Jalbert has also committed and tirelessly served as a Certified Master Instructor for CAL FIRE and other agencies in Fire Technology Training classes, such as Area Command, Advanced All-Hazard Incident Management, Serious Accident Review Team, Fire Operations in the Wildland/Urban Interface, Company and Chief Officer command courses and various State Fire Marshal classes. He currently instructs fire command State Fire Training Courses at the City College of San Francisco.

“Chief Jalbert will be truly missed. Since taking the reins of CAL FIRE/SLO County Fire Department, Chief Jalbert has been a commensurate professional, dedicated to superior service and excellence while truly embracing the core values of service above self. His leadership in the county fostering partnerships to achieve regional cooperation and efficiencies has been remarkable. He is an incredibly dynamic Chief, committed family man and great friend. I wish him the very best in the next season of his life and look forward to our continued friendship,” said Keith Aggson, Fire Chief with the City of San Luis Obispo.

“During Chief Jalbert’s longstanding public service career, he has enhanced the quality of life in, and the effectiveness of, each of the communities in which he has served. Chief Jalbert’s accomplishments and unwavering commitment to this County, will have a lasting impact on all our residents. His significant contributions have been profound to the fire service and will forever be the benchmark for future efforts to grow. Chief Jalbert leaves behind a legacy of service, professionalism, and friendship," said Jonathan Stornetta, Fire Chief for the City of Paso Robles.

“I believe I speak for all Fire Chiefs in San Luis Obispo County when I say regional cooperation has never been as solid as it has been under Chief Jalbert’s leadership. Chief Jalbert invests in relationships and is always willing to help when he can and be honest with you when he can’t. What has always impressed me about him is his willingness to sit down and listen to people. I’m very proud to call him my friend," Steve Lieberman shared, Fire Chief for Five Cities Fire Authority.