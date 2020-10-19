Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation celebrates Veterans Day with a ‘Night at the Drive-In!’

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) is inviting the community to celebrate Veterans Day in a safe, family-friendly way...under the stars.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing restrictions on social gatherings, PCVF is breaking with their longstanding tradition of hosting the formal Military Ball to honor the local men and women in uniform who have served our country.

This year, the organization is hosting a special Veterans Day “Night at the Drive-In!”

It will be held on Wednesday, November 11 at Goleta’s West Wind Drive-In, located at 907 Kellogg Avenue.

Gates will open at 4:30pm and attendees will pick up a gourmet BBQ boxed dinner before settling into their parking space.

The program begins at 5:30 PM and will feature a stage show presentation, silent digital auction, screening of the World War II movie 'Memphis Belle', as well as a few surprises.

The price is $50 per person and $10 for children ten years old and younger. Scholarship is available for veterans or those on active duty (proof of service will be required upon entry for scholarship recipients).

Proceeds raised by the event will honor and support local veterans and those on active duty.

PCVF co-founder Lt. John Blankenship (USN former) says, “While the PCVF team takes the pandemic precautions very seriously, we also felt it was important to find a bit of normalcy; a meaningful way to continue our mission to remember and celebrate our veterans. We decided that an enjoyable night out at the movies under a star-lit fall sky, surrounded by people who care about our men and women in uniform, yet safely socially distanced, was the perfect answer. To add to the festivities, we are asking attendees to show their patriotic spirit by decorating their car, which will also serve a dual purpose as their “dining room” and “theatre.” Entrants will be judged and prizes will be awarded for the “most spirited” vehicle.”

Sponsorships for the Veterans Day “Night at the Drive-In!” are available. For tickets or sponsorship information, visit pcvf.org.