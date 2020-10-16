Santa Maria Elks Rodeo’s ‘Haunted Hills’ drive-thru kicks off Friday night

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – After having to cancel the rodeo this year due to COVID-19, the Santa Maria Elks are getting creative to give the community a way to enjoy Halloween safely.

The Santa Maria Elks Recreation is kicking off its first halloween celebration Friday night with the Haunted Hills drive-thru.

Families can drive through spooky scenes on the rodeo grounds while listening to halloween background sounds on the radio.

This three-mile journey includes cowboys of the past, 20 scary scenes, with darkness surrounding, creatures haunting and spirits interacting.

The event will take place the last three weekends of October.

Tickets are only sold online, and families must choose a time slot.

Space is limited, tickets are $30 plus fees.

COVOD-19 precautions are being taken to keep everyone working on haunted hills safe.

For more information on this event, click here.