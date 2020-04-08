Look for the Helpers: firefighters surprise boy, mudslide survivors sew masks

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Look for the helpers. Mister Rogers

Drive-by Birthday Celebration

The Montecito Fire Department showed up to wish 6-year-old Eliot Tande a 'Happy Birthday' while his family is social distancing at home.

Eliot's mom Alexis wanted to make sure her son knew his community cared, so she also invited his Kindergarten class, teachers and neighbors who all showed to up celebrate.

They waved from their cars and held signs up.

The drive-by celebration made Eliot's day and he asked his mom if he could do the same thing for his birthday next year.

Survivors Pay It Forward

Mudslide survivors Kim and Lauren Cantin are giving back to hospital workers.

The mother and daughter have been busy sewing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Cantin lost her husband and son in the tragedy in 2018 and said she knows firsthand how meaningful community help is during a crisis.

The Cantin's dropped off masks at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and left a note which read: "Thank you Cottage Hospital. You helped Lauren and I after the mudslide, so Lauren and I want to help you with these sewn masks."

The Cantin's have made about 50 masks already and are already sewing more.

Dance Class in Session

77-year-old pancreatic cancer survivor Maryann Grau is leading dance exercise classes from her home in Cambria to make sure her students stay active.

She's been teaching for ten years and said self-isolation isn't going to stop her from reaching her students, most of whom are senior citizens.

Grau's sessions are free and on Zoom.

Grau said she downloads music from iTunes and choreographs each song. She has more than 250 choreographed songs.

Grau said she was inspired to continue after watching people in Italy singing from their balconies.

She hopes more seniors are encouraged to stay active to maintain their physical and mental health.

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!