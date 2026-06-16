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Ventura County

Fillmore Man Arrested in Connection With Balden Lane Stabbing Monday

KEYT
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today at 6:18 pm
Published 6:33 pm

FILLMORE, Calif. (KEYT) – A 25-year-old Fillmore man was arrested after a stabbing on Balden Lane Monday that hospitalized a 21-year-old man.

On June 15, around 12:01 p.m., deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Balden Lane in Fillmore stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies found a 21-year-old Fillmore man with head injuries and he was transported from the scene for further medical treatment shared the local sheriff's office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed that the suspected attacker was a 25-year-old Fillmore man who is a known gang member.

The 25-year-old was later arrested and booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Axel Morales at 805-477-7011 or you can submit tips while remaining anonymous by contacting the Ventura County Crime Stoppers here or at 1-800-222-8477.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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