Job Seekers and Businesses connect with each other at annual Santa Maria expo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley Chamber, along with the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, is holding its annual Business Expo and Job Fair at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Tuesday.

The event provides local businesses and companies an opportunity to interact with community members and job seekers, as well as network and connect with other area businesses.

With a theme this year of "I Love Santa Maria," the expo will feature more than 70 local businesses, along with more than two dozen that are taking part in the job fair.

The Business Expo and Job Fair is free to attend and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.