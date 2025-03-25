Skip to Content
Business Matters

Job Seekers and Businesses connect with each other at annual Santa Maria expo

Dave Alley/KEYT
By
today at 12:05 pm
Published 11:49 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley Chamber, along with the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, is holding its annual Business Expo and Job Fair at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Tuesday.

The event provides local businesses and companies an opportunity to interact with community members and job seekers, as well as network and connect with other area businesses.

With a theme this year of "I Love Santa Maria," the expo will feature more than 70 local businesses, along with more than two dozen that are taking part in the job fair.

The Business Expo and Job Fair is free to attend and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Business Matters
business
Expo
job fair
SANTA MARIA
santa maria fairpark
Santa Maria Valley Chamber

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content