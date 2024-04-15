Santa Maria Cracker Barrel announces permanent closure

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Cracker Barrel in Santa Maria announced Monday it is closing its doors permanently.

The announcement comes a little more than five years after the restaurant opened for business in a prime location at the intersection of Betteravia Road and South Bradley Road in the Enos Ranch shopping center.

A sign was posted on the front door which read, "This location is now closed. To our Santa Maria community - we've been honored to welcome guests into a home-away-from home at our store and we've valued the opportunity to be part of so many special occassions for our guests and community over the past five years. We're deeply saddened to announce this location has closed, but we hope you will visit any of our more than 660 Cracker Barrel locations across 44 states."

The Santa Maria site was only of only five Cracker Barrel locations in California.

The nearest location to Santa Maria is in Camarillo. News Channel spoke with management at the site and was told it expects to remain open for the foreseeable future.

News Channel also reached out to the company for details on why the Santa Maria location was shut down, but have yet to hear back.