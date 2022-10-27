Plans announced for new Santa Maria housing development, located on farmland across from fairgrounds

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a unique new rental-only housing development in Santa Maria.

The project site is located along South Blosser Road, in between West Battles Road and West Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest corner of the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The 100-plus acre site is currently the last large-scale agricultural farmland located within the city landscape.

Los Angeles-based Canfield Development Inc. intends to build a strategically planned community with phased home and apartments units.

The project is unique in that the developers intend to offer the housing units only as rentals, including the single-family homes.

According to Canfield, Blosser Ranch will include single detached homes that average 2,000 square feet in size with three to four bedrooms, a garage and a two-car driveway.

Smaller sized homes averaging 700 square feet will also be included in the project, as will apartment units.

Apartments will vary in size, with studios to three-bedroom models available that range from 500 to 1200 square feet.

Each of the planned communities will include clubhouse, study lounge, pool, gym and spa.

The project is expected to be discussed by the Santa Maria Planning Department in January 2023.

Canfield intends to break ground on Blosser Ranch sometime in 2023.

For more information on the Blosser Ranch housing developmemt, click here.