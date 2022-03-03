Santa Maria Business Expo returns, providing businesses an opportunity to showcase their products and services

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding its Business Expo today at the Radisson Hotel.

The annual event allows local businesses the opportunity to showcase their products and services to not only other businesses, but to the public as well.

The Chamber also points out businesses are able to gain exposure, enforce branding, build their customer base, and network with other area business owners.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Business Expo was last held in Sept. 2019.

According to the Chamber, about 70 businesses are taking part in this year's expo. Each one has a booth set up at the expo site, providing them a chance to speak face-to-face with attendees.

People that attend usually are able to receive free giveaways and product samples from participating businesses.

The event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and is free and open to the public.

For more information, click here.