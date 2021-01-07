Santa Maria Brewing Co. defying health orders, says business will permanently close without indoor operations

Business Matters

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Santa Maria Brewing Co. ownership has said it will defy an order from the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department to immediately modify its operations, including closing indoor services.

The business, which operates two locations in Nipomo and Atascadero, said closing indoor operations will be a death blow to the company.

"It's really dicey for us right now," said owner Bryon Moles. "If we were forced to shut down right now, we wouldn't be able to reopen, so as a company, we've made a decision that we're going to stay open and try and fight our way through it."

Moles added the company's complied with COVID-19 restrictions last year, and was able to scrape by.

However, another round of indoor restrictions has left ownership with very few options to remain afloat.

"We got together as a group and collectively said, it's kind of our last stance," said Moles. "If we don't stay open, keeping and ABC license intact or keeping a health permit intact is useless. There is no business here to protect at that point."

Should the business fail, Moles said he and many others will lose a lot of money.

"Millions. Literally millions of dollars," said Moles. "We stand to lose collectively as a group, between all the investors, partners, friends and family, $10 to $15 million over the years, to the facility we built in the North County to the locations we put money in and out of."

Moles stressed the brewery is doing everything it can to maintain a safe environment.

"Employees are making sure they keep their mask on all the time," said Moles. "Everything is wiped down every time it's touched. All of our condiments are are one-time uses and ready to go. The employees are doing a phenomenal job, front the front of the house to the back of the house, everything is re-sanitized every day, tables are wiped down, chairs are wiped down after every use. We're monitoring the bathrooms more than we ever have and making sure that anything that someone would touch is re-wiped."

Earlier in the week, Public Health order Santa Maria Brewing to immediately close operations other than takeout services, require all employees wear masks on the premises, and require all patron wear masks.

The order, which was posted on the Santa Maria Brewing Co. Facebook page, said is was being issued based on numerous complaints and photographs that depict the listed violations. It added the violations are a "menace to public health, constitutes a public nuisance, and is punishable by court action, fine, imprisonment, or both."

"I'm ready to get drug away if I have to get drug away," said Moles. "I'm not closing down until they take us out of here."