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Southern California Non-Profit Expands Therapy Dog Program

VIP DOG TEAM
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Updated
today at 11:31 am
Published 11:29 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Southern California is seeing a growing demand for therapy dogs in schools, hospitals, and first responder support programs, and one local non-profit is preparing for its next wave of trained companions.

VIP Dog Teams is expecting a new litter of puppies in late May, part of its ongoing effort to expand services across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The organization is currently recruiting volunteer handlers, with formal training scheduled to begin in late July.

Once trained, the dogs will be placed in community settings including classrooms, medical facilities, and emergency response agencies, where they provide emotional support and stress relief.

Program leaders say the expansion reflects a steady increase in requests from local institutions seeking therapy animal visits, especially in high-stress environments.

This new litter represents the next generation of therapy dogs being prepared to meet those needs, with training focused on temperament, obedience, and adaptability in public settings.

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Article Topic Follows: Animals

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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