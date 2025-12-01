Sanctuary Heavily Fined for Housing Exotic Animals Without Permit

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KEYT) – A local animal sanctuary is facing a hefty fine after being found in possession of multiple restricted animals earlier in this year.

On March 3rd, 2025, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received multiple reports of restricted animals being housed at the site of Born to Be Free, Inc., an animal sanctuary operating in Frazier Park, without proper permits or authorization.

A consent inspection conducted days later on March 18th found Born to Be Free was indeed in illegal possession of 15 different restricted species including African lions, leopards, a leopard–tiger hybrid, a lion–tiger hybrid, warthogs, a serval, a fishing cat, a European brown bear, and a wolf–dog hybrid.

According to a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the sanctuary did not possess the correct permits to house any of the animals. Sanctuary owner, Rhea Gardner, had accepted the transfer of exotic animals from another organization prior to incorporating her business on March 3rd.

Gardner told investigators she did not apply for a permit of her own because she believed she could house the animals under a permit formally held by the property's former owner.

Under California Law, a Restricted Species permit must be obtained before importing, possessing, or caring for any restricted species – ensuring keepers have the proper experience, facilities meet safety standards, and that exotic animals do not endanger public safety, native wildlife, or agricultural interests. Restricted Species Permits are non-transferable.

“California’s restricted species laws exist for a reason – these animals require specialized care, secure facilities, and experienced handlers,” said Nathaniel Arnold, CDFW Deputy Director and Chief of Law Enforcement. “Meeting permit requirements is essential to protect the public, safeguard native wildlife, and ensure these animals receive proper care.”

Ventura County Superior Court condemned the violations, imposing a permanent injunction, civil penalties, and reimbursement of investigative costs to CDFW.

Born to Be Free, Inc. is required to:

Comply with a permanent injunction prohibiting the possession of restricted species without a valid RSP.

Pay a civil penalty of $10,000.

Reimburse CDFW $40,000 for investigative costs and relocation of the animals.

Pay the $435 court filing fee

A total financial obligation of $50,435.

The Ventura County DA's Office says all restricted animals were removed from the site on May 21st and 22nd, 2025, and relocated to multiple licensed sanctuaries across the country that hold the proper permits. Several of which are accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.