Ventura Harbor hosts Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Little Bo Peep took the Best of Show blue ribbon at the Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor.

Other winners and runners up included Swift and Kelce," Nonviolent Protesters , Jane Goodall, The Headless Horseman and The Invisible Man.

About 60 dogs took part and they all got along.

Judges appeared to like entrees with homemade costumes worn by dogs and their handlers.

"We enjoy coming out every year and try something different and we like planning and you know the excitement of being here," said Best of Show winner Heather and her Sheepadoodle named Hadley.

John and Allie Fragile dressed their winning dog Jet as the Headless Horseman from The Legend of Sleepy Hallow.

"It is really great i put a lot of effort into this costume and it prevailed," John of Port Hueneme.

The Invisible Man and dog had people doing double takes.

Samantha Gonzalez of Oxnard made their costumes.

" My dog's name is Bubbles. She is a 2 year old rescue from the Camarillo Animal Shelter. yeah and we just love her so much, we are happy to have her in our lives because we get to do fun things like this," said Gonzalez.

Catherine Cox who has won three years in a row was a runner up this time.

Cox and her dog Betty Rose paid tribute to Jane Goodall.

The dogs took home ribbons, and treats from the Ventura Pet Barn and had a chance to enjoy special pup cream from Coastal Cone.

There is more fun to be had at the harbor on Sunday including Seaside Trick or Treating from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information visit https://venturaharborvillage.com