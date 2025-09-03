Training Tails: La Posada Launches Pet Program for Residents in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Good Samaritan Shelter and C.A.R.E.4Paws are teaming up to provide on-site animal behavior training at La Posada, a pet-friendly housing complex in Goleta.

The new initiative offers dog-handling workshops for residents and staff, aiming to improve safety and support families with pets as they transition out of homelessness. Organizers say the training helps reduce barriers for pet owners seeking stable housing while ensuring pets remain part of the recovery process.

C.A.R.E.4Paws has already provided wellness clinics and pet supplies at La Posada and continues to deliver similar services at shelters across the region. In 2023 alone, the non-profit distributed more than 17,500 spay/neuter procedures and veterinary services through its mobile clinics.

Leaders believe this collaboration strengthens both shelter operations and community resilience by addressing the needs of people and their pets together.

