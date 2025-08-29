Meet Cota! The New Santa Barbara Police Department Support Canine
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Meet Santa Barbara Police Department's newest hire – Cota the new Support Canine!
Cota's role in the department is to bring comfort, connection, and calmness within the team – a simple, but mighty task.
Cota will serve the Santa Barbara community by reducing stress in the workplace, and having a paw-some attitude during community events.
The police department says Cota was sponsored by local organization One805, who is dedicated to supporting first responders.