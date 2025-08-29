Skip to Content
Meet Cota! The New Santa Barbara Police Department Support Canine

Santa Barbara Police Department
By
today at 4:04 pm
Published 4:28 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Meet Santa Barbara Police Department's newest hire – Cota the new Support Canine!

Cota's role in the department is to bring comfort, connection, and calmness within the team – a simple, but mighty task.

Cota will serve the Santa Barbara community by reducing stress in the workplace, and having a paw-some attitude during community events.

The police department says Cota was sponsored by local organization One805, who is dedicated to supporting first responders.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

