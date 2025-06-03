Black Bear Spotted in Orcutt is On Its Way to a Proper Habitat

ORCUTT, Calif. - Some Orcutt residents were were waking up to a "bear-y" unusual visitor to town Tuesday morning.

CHP received several calls of a large black bear roaming the small town, having appeared to stroll in from the area of Foster Road along Union Valley Parkway.

Several witnesses caught the bear on their phone cameras as it seemed to casually cruise through the small town.

Local police were able to locate and isolate the animal, while Fish and Wildlife were called out to the scene.

The bear was finally cornered in a tree at a small park near Ruby Crest Court and Benji Lane, where Fish and Wildlife humanely tranquilized it and transported it away.

Authorities say it is now being kept in safe conditions, it's "bear necessities" met by professionals, while being transported to a more suitable habitat.