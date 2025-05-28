Skip to Content
Crowds visit popular butterfly exhibit at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A popular butterfly exhibit is back open in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History just kicked off its popular Butterflies Alive! exhibit, featuring a variety of more than two dozen tropical butterfly species from Costa Rica.

This is an immersive experience where guests can walk through a garden while some 1,000 butterflies fly around them.

Visitors can also explore butterflies at an earlier stage of life at the Santa Barbara Gallery.

Most recently, the exhibit was named amongst the Best Butterfly Gardens by USA TODAY.

The Sprague Butterfly Pavilion is ADA accessible.

For more information about the butterfly exhibit, click here.

