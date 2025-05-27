New Amur Leopard arrives at Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A new addition has just arrived to the Santa Barbara Zoo!

Five-year-old male Amur leopard, Tamur (pronounced tuh-MOOR), has arrived to Santa Barbara from the San Diego Zoo as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan (SSP).

SSP is a program designed to maintain the genetically diverse and stable population of animals in captivity, "with the ultimate goal of supporting species conservation efforts worldwide."

Amur leopards – also called the Korean leopard, Far East leopard, and Manchurian leopard – are the most endangered big cats on Earth. The Santa Barbara Zoo says there are just under 100 are estimated to remain in the wild, with threats including poaching, forest fires, development, and, at this point, inbreeding.

Approximately 200 Amur leopards are in human care, primarily in zoos in North America, Europe, and countries of the former Soviet Union, and are part of globally cooperative conservation breeding programs.

“Welcoming Tamur is a powerful reminder of the critical conservation work we do here every day,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, Vice President of Animal Care at the Santa Barbara Zoo. “The Santa Barbara Zoo is deeply committed to protecting endangered species like the Amur leopard. Every animal move is carefully planned with the future of the species in mind, and we’re proud to play a role in helping ensure their survival.”

The Zoo says while Tamur is still acclimating to his new habitat and may not always be visible, Zoo guests are encouraged to stop by and welcome him during their next visit.





