VENTURA, - The Exotic Bird Mart & Expo returned to the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Some of the birds seem to talk to the people passing by.

Visitors had a chance to see all kinds of colorful birds.

The Exotic Bird Mart visits the fairgrounds about four times a year.

They have all the supplies you need if you wish to buy a bird or two.

For more information visit https://wwwexoticbirdmart.com