Reptiles draw a crowd on first day of expo at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-People lined up to see reptiles and more on the first day of Ventura Pet & Reptile Expo.

Snakes, lizard, spiders, geckos, turtles, and more are on display at the Ventura County Fairgrounds

There are demonstrations with lizards and sloths, too.

For those who prefer dogs and cats, rescue groups are on hand to facilitate furry adoptions.

The pet and reptile expo continues on Sunday from 10 p.m.-to 4 p.m.

For ticket information visit https://venturacountyfair.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

