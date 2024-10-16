Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History highlights endangered birds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The community enjoyed an opportunity to learn more about endangered birds at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

In addition to an bird ongoing exhibit, the Santa Barbara Audubon Society and Friends of California Condors Wild hosted a presentation at the museum this week.

Environmental writer Sophie Osborn gave an illustrated lecture, based on her new book "Feather Trails - A journey of discovery among endangered birds."

Endangered peregrine falcons, Hawaiian crows, and California condors are the focus.

Osborn shared the triumphs and tribulations of being a wildlife biologist and explore the threats endangering these birds, threats that are harmful to us, too.

Patricia Martellotti

