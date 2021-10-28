Sick bobcat gets treatment after showing up on SB Wildlife Care Network property

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A sick bobcat seemingly sought out its own treatment this month after showing up on Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN) property last weekend.

SBWCN said the bobcat, an adult male, was spotted by a staff member hiding in a storm drain behind the property.

(Photo: Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network)

After capturing the cat and assessing it, they determined it was suffering from mange, a skin disease that often affects mammals.

After only a few days of care, crews said the bobcat was eating well and climbing around his temporary enclosure.

They said it appears he is making good progress!

