Looking for the Helpers: Neighbors donate hundreds of pumpkins to feed shelter pigs

Animals

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Help us look for the helpers!

Pumpkins in the Pig Pasture

Many people in North Santa Barbara County are turning their fall decor - into dinner.

For animals, that is.

Leftover pumpkins are being collected from homes across Santa Barbara County to help feed the pigs living at Shadow’s Fund.

Shadow’s Fund is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping vulnerable animals. The organization oversees the Sheltering Oak Sanctuary, which offers a safe haven for dogs, horses, pigs and sheep as well as the native wildlife on 100 acres of land in Lompoc.

Most of the pigs at the sanctuary weigh around 700 pounds, and it takes a lot of food - and funds - to fill their bellies.

The animals' favorite menu items include fresh produce. However, during this time of year, the animals prefer pumpkin.

Starting after Halloween, many people are getting rid of pumpkin decorations.

Luckily, neighbors and local farms choose to donate them instead of tossing them in the trash.

Each year, Shadow's Fund volunteers go around neighborhoods collecting discarded pumpkins.

This year because of the pandemic, Shadow's Fund appreciates the donations more than ever before.

“It’s been a hard year, so we can’t do our typical fundraisers that we do for sure," said Jill Anderson, co-founder of Shadow’s Fund. "At the same time, our community has been there to make sure that we stay afloat and our animals have what they need, so we are doing okay.”

Shelter volunteers collect donations through December.

If you are interested in donating or to volunteer, visit the Shadow's Fund website.