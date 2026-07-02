Santa Barbara City Council votes to keep State Street closed to regular vehicle traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After years of debate over the future of downtown Santa Barbara, the City Council has voted to keep State Street closed to regular vehicle traffic, preserving the pedestrian promenade while officials continue planning the corridor's long-term future.

The council approved the measure Tuesday night in a 5-2 vote following hours of public comment from residents, business owners and community members who shared differing opinions about the future of the city's main downtown street.

The vote means the current car-free promenade will remain in place as the city continues developing its long-term vision for State Street.

Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez said he supported extending the promenade because it has become an important gathering place for the community.

"It's hard for people to find a space, like a third space where they could feel at home and welcome to," Gutierrez said. "State Street's become that for a lot of the community members. So I wanted to continue honoring that until we come up or approve the master plan."

Not everyone on the council agreed.

Councilmember Eric Friedman said he opposed extending the closure after hearing concerns from businesses in the northern portion of State Street.

"I've been talking with a lot of the businesses that are in the northern part, you know, the 800, 900, 1000 block of State Street, and they are really struggling right now," Friedman said.

Reaction from people on State Street Wednesday was mixed, though many News Channel spoke with supported keeping the street pedestrian-friendly.

"I like it without the cars," said visitor Sofia Chicote.

Another supporter pointed to the availability of nearby parking, saying reopening the street to vehicles would not necessarily improve business.

"There's already parking lots every half block off State Street that they can park and walk on State Street," the supporter said. "It's just imaginary to think that somehow, magically, if people drive on State Street, business is going to get better."

Others said they believe businesses have suffered since the street closed to vehicles.

"I don't come here anymore. I used to love to come down here," said Santa Barbara resident Bonnie Carroll. "It's sad that there's no place to shop."

Bonnie Hyra, who was visiting from Laguna Beach, said she prefers the current setup.

"It's better. We're not breathing gas fumes," Hyra said.

Some community members also suggested a middle-ground approach, including bringing back a trolley to help people travel up and down State Street without reopening it to regular vehicle traffic.

During Tuesday night's discussion, councilmembers also acknowledged ongoing concerns about safety along the promenade, including speeding e-bikes, conflicts between cyclists and pedestrians, and improving accessibility for people with disabilities.

While the vote keeps the existing promenade in place for now, city leaders emphasized it does not determine the final design of State Street. Work on the city's long-term master plan for the downtown corridor will continue before any permanent changes are made.