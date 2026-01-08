Skip to Content
Habitat Families Receive Keys to Homes They Helped Build in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) - Eight Ventura County families are celebrating a major milestone—receiving the keys to homes they helped build in Camarillo.

The families are first-time homeowners at Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County’s Vista Campanario development.

Each family completed 250 to 500 hours of sweat equity, working alongside volunteers to build their own homes.

The project brings eight new for-sale townhomes to a mixed-use development in Camarillo.

Local leaders hope Vista Campanario serves as a model for expanding affordable housing across Ventura County.

